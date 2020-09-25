COVID-19: Murphy Extends NJ's Health Emergency Another 30 Days

Gov. Phil Murphy has extended New Jersey's public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic another 30 days, for the 7th time since March.

If not extended by the governor, the emergency declaration expires.

The extension does not reverse any reopening steps, rather, keeps executive orders in place.

“As we have mentioned before, today’s action means that we continue to be vigilant and prepared, and ready to act should there be a new outbreak,” Murphy said Friday during the most recent coronavirus briefing.

“It also continues the authority of the Department of Health to coordinate our health system’s response to this emergency.”

I’ve extended the public health emergency in our state for an additional 30 days.



These declarations, unless extended, expire after 30 days.



This means we continue to be vigilant and prepared, and ready to act should there be a new outbreak. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 25, 2020

As of Friday, there were 405 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases were in New Jersey's hospitals, with 75 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators.

There were 14,306 coronavirus-related deaths since March, the governor said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.