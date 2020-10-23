COVID-19: Morris County High School Goes Remote Due To Sixth Positive Case

Six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at a Morris County High School.

Kinnelon High School has subsequently transitioned to remote learning until Nov. 9, district officials said in a letter sent to parents.

The decision was made in compliance with the New Jersey Department of Health COVID-19 Public Health Recommendations for Local Health Departments for K-12 Schools, which suggests a 14-day closure for outbreaks with “multiple cohorts.”

“Two or more cases that are identified within 14 days that occur across multiple classrooms and a clear connection between cases cannot be easily identified constitutes an outbreak involving multiple cohorts,” District Superintendent Diane DiGiuseppe said in the letter, dated Oct. 19.

Contract tracing is underway — meanwhile, all other schools in the district will stay on a hybrid schedule, DiGiuseppe said.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation,” read the letter. “You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern.”

As of Oct. 22, 122 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kinnelon.

