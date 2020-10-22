COVID-19: Morris County District Delays Classroom Learning Until 2021

Some students in one Morris County district will have to wait until 2021 before they can return to in-person learning.

Students in grades six through eight at the John Hill School and Boonton High School students can return Feb. 1, while K through 5th grade students can start on Jan. 19, Boonton Public Schools Superintendent Robert Presuto said.

In-person learning will resume on a hybrid schedule, he said.

Presuto in an email sent Wednesday night said a "sizable portion" of teachers refused to return over COVID-19 fears. There were also not enough substitute teachers to make in-person learning possible, he said.

“All of these factors together were considered in the recommendation and decision," the superintendent said. "Many schools, particularly N.J. high schools, have reverted to virtual instruction multiple times in Morris County alone since September."

Also complicating things was a two-week quarantine following Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, Presuto said.

Several other Morris County schools have gone remote, most recently including one elementary school in Rockaway.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.