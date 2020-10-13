Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Petition Seeks Garfield Columbus School Name Change
News

COVID-19: Monmouth University Sees 319 Cases, More Than 100 From 'Super Spreader' Event

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Monmouth University
Monmouth University Photo Credit: Monmouth University

Monmouth University has cancelled all in-person classes and sporting events after confirming more than 300 positive coronavirus cases. 

School officials blame an off-campus “super-spreader” event for the recent spike -- and more than a third of the newest cases.

Of the 319 confirmed cases, 183 involved students living on the West Long Branch campus, 131 off-campus students and five university employees, according to Monmouth's online dashboard tracker. 

“It appears that this increase in cases among students was tied to an off-campus event hosted two weeks ago,” Monmouth University President Patrick Leahy told students in an update to the two-week shutdown that includes sports. “An overwhelming majority of the recent cases we have seen can be traced back to this isolated super-spreader event."

Monmouth University's COVID-19 case dashboard as of Monday.

Monmouth University

The event spawned 125 positive Covid-19 cases among the university's 5,700 pupils, Monmouth spokeswoman Tara Peters told NBC News.

Before the outbreak, about two-thirds of fall classes were online, about a 10th were in-person and the rest were hybrid online/in-person, Peters said. Now all instruction is remote.

The online dashboard COVID-19 tracker shows the university has confirmed 319 positive cases as of Monday — up from 10 confirmed positive cases three weeks ago. Of those, 96 were labeled active cases where the infected students and staff are in enforced 10-day isolation.

“Moving forward, we will need 100% cooperation from our campus community in order to resume our fall semester as planned,” Leahy wrote.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.