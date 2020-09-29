Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Body Of Bergen Man Who Drowned 5 Weeks Ago Recovered From Deepest Part Of Lake Tahoe
News

COVID-19: Jersey City MVC Agency Closed After Worker Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The Summit Avenue agency in Jersey City is closed until Oct. 6.
The Summit Avenue agency in Jersey City is closed until Oct. 6. Photo Credit: NJ_MVC Twitter/Google Maps

A state Motor Vehicle Commissions agency in Jersey City closed on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Summit Avenue agency only handles transactions, and will remain shut until Oct. 6, the agency said in a tweet.

MVC spokesman William Connolly told NJ.com the center will remain closed until contact tracers have ensured a required quarantine is complete, and cleared a "sufficient number of employees." 

The agencies reopened July 7 after months of being closed due to the virus. Lines wrapped around nearly every facility in the state, with some drivers camping out overnight in hopes of completing transactions that had been put on hold.

No other agency in the state had closed due to capacity as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.