COVID-19: Jersey City MVC Agency Closed After Worker Tests Positive

A state Motor Vehicle Commissions agency in Jersey City closed on Monday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Summit Avenue agency only handles transactions, and will remain shut until Oct. 6, the agency said in a tweet.

MVC spokesman William Connolly told NJ.com the center will remain closed until contact tracers have ensured a required quarantine is complete, and cleared a "sufficient number of employees."

The agencies reopened July 7 after months of being closed due to the virus. Lines wrapped around nearly every facility in the state, with some drivers camping out overnight in hopes of completing transactions that had been put on hold.

No other agency in the state had closed due to capacity as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

JERSEY CITY VEHICLE CENTER is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, and will reopen on Tuesday, October 6. — New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) September 29, 2020

