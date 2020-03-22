COVID-19: How To Schedule Appointment At New Hudson County Testing Center

A coronavirus testing center will be opening this week in Secaucus, officials said.

The center will open at Hudson Regional Hospital on Tuesday, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise said.

The new center will by-appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled starting Monday at noon by calling 201-388-1097.

The Secaucus Police Department and the County of Hudson have allocated additional staff to assist in the center's operation.

