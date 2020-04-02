COVID-19: Here's Where You Can Get Tested In North Jersey

As expected, the number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases has increased with the opening of two New Jersey government-run COVID-19 testing sites.

And that number is only going to increase, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

"As the testing regime expands, we’re going to see these numbers go up in a big way," he said. "We are getting a clearer and better sense of how far the coronavirus has already spread.”

Here's a list of coronavirus testing sites in New Jersey:

Officials are urging New Jersey residents to keep these testing sites open to those who need it saying that if you feel okay, stay home and rest.

You'll need state ID, insurance card (if available) and symptoms. If you do not have a fever of 99.6 or more, shortness of breath or a cough you will be turned away.

Government-run/public:

Bergen Community College, 8 a.m. and closing when capacity is reached. This site has been rendered at capacity in hours or minutes every day since it opened. Be prepared to wait a long time or be turned away.

Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center, opening at 8 a.m. and closing when capacity is reached.

By appointment only:

Kean University, (New Jersey's first county-run site), registration must be done through a doctor or health care provider.

Hudson Regional Hospital, Secaucus: Opening sometime this week. Appointments can be scheduled starting Monday at noon by calling 201-388-1097. No word yet on opening day.

Secaucus: Opening sometime this week. Appointments can be scheduled starting Monday at noon by calling No word yet on opening day. Weequahic Park, Newark : Opening Thursday. The screening and eligibility process can be completed by visiting EssexCOVID.org or by calling the Office of Emergency Management at 973-324-9950 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Prescriptions only:

County College of Morris, Randolph: Run by Atlantic Health System, the testing facility's opening is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment from the state. Must have prescription from a doctor.

Run by Atlantic Health System, the testing facility's opening is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment from the state. Must have prescription from a doctor. Morristown Medical Center: Tests available only for those with prescriptions from Atlantic Health System's physicians.

Tests available only for those with prescriptions from Atlantic Health System's physicians. William Paterson University: Passaic County has contracted with BioReference Laboratories of Elmwood Park for 1,000 test kits. County officials hope to open the site on Wednesday and test 250 people a day.

First responders and healthcare workers in Bergen County only:

New Bridge Medical Center, Paramus: Only first responders and health care professionals who live or work in Bergen County will be tested at the site -- but only after they are screened first, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

