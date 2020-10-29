COVID-19: Hackensack Public Schools Go Remote 'Until Further Notice'

Hackensack public schools will begin operating remotely on Friday "until further notice" amid what state officials say is a second coronavirus wave, officials announced Thursday.

The district was originally scheduled to begin a hybrid program this coming Monday. Classrooms and other areas of the schools were fitted with barriers and other accommodations to welcome children back.

But things changed.

"Based on the recommendations from our local health officials in conjunction with the state epidemiologist, it has been determined that in the best interest of public health, Hackensack Public Schools will remain closed to in-person instruction due to the high positivity rate of infection in the city of Hackensack," Schools Supt. Robert Sanchez said Thursday.

"It is important to note that we will continue to follow our current remote schedule until further notice and any planned schedule changes have been postponed," Sanchez told staff.

According to one staffer, "every principal had a meeting with the superintendent and sent emails to their respective schools. We were told not to come back tomorrow and to bring all our stuff home with us."

Then came the full announcement from Sanchez.

"I will continue to provide you with timely updates as they occur," the superintendent wrote.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.