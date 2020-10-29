Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, Newborn Boy Survives
News

COVID-19: Hackensack Public Schools Go Remote 'Until Further Notice'

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack High School
Hackensack High School Photo Credit: Willy Thompson

Hackensack public schools will begin operating remotely on Friday "until further notice" amid what state officials say is a second coronavirus wave, officials announced Thursday.

The district was originally scheduled to begin a hybrid program this coming Monday. Classrooms and other areas of the schools were fitted with barriers and other accommodations to welcome children back.

But things changed.

"Based on the recommendations from our local health officials in conjunction with the state epidemiologist, it has been determined that in the best interest of public health, Hackensack Public Schools will remain closed to in-person instruction due to the high positivity rate of infection in the city of Hackensack," Schools Supt. Robert Sanchez said Thursday.

"It is important to note that we will continue to follow our current remote schedule until further notice and any planned schedule changes have been postponed," Sanchez told staff.

According to one staffer, "every principal had a meeting with the superintendent and sent emails to their respective schools. We were told not to come back tomorrow and to bring all our stuff home with us."

Then came the full announcement from Sanchez.

"I will continue to provide you with timely updates as they occur," the superintendent wrote.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.