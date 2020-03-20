COVID-19: Essex County Man In 30s Among New Coronavirus Deaths, 155 New NJ Cases

An Essex County man in his 30s and Bergenfield man in his 50s were among two new coronavirus deaths in New Jersey, bringing the total to 11 on Friday, officials said.

There were a 155 new presumptive positive cases reported, bringing the statewide total to 890, state health officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said social distance restrictions will be tightened in the next 24 hours.

"We're going to tighten the screws further, " Murphy said, without revealing details at a 2 p.m. news briefing.

Murphy attributed the increase to more testing around the state as well as community spread of the deadly virus.

On Friday, the state's newest COVID-19 test center opened at Bergen County Community College and tested 600 residents. Free testing at the community college will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday when about 350 people will be tested, officials said.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said his county's coronavirus fatality total now stands at four.

"The people in New Jersey must stay home," said Tedesco, who earlier this week proposed an executive order with stricter measures than those imposed by Murphy statewide. The order was subsequently rescinded, at Murphy's request.

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said good overall health is the best guard to contracting COVID-19. She said those who have the most trouble with coronavirus typically have an underlying medical condition such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Testing in Holmdel will not begin until Monday at 8 a.m., Murphy said, noting state officials need more time to prepare that new site.

The governor said that insurance co-pays are being waived for those being tested.

Murphy urged only those residents with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. "We want those who feel healthy to step back," he said.

Symptoms include high fever, coughing and breathing problems.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of newest positive cases:

Bergen -- 48

Burlington -- 2

Essex -- 8

Hudson -- 9

Hunterdon -- 2

Mercer -- 3

Middlesex -- 11

Monmouth -- 10

Morris -- 4

Ocean -- 15

Passaic -- 12

Somerset -- 4

Sussex -- 1

Union -- 9

