Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Emergency Summit For Governors Will Discuss More Possible Restrictions

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will join governors from five other regional states to discuss alignment on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will join governors from five other regional states to discuss alignment on managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: NJ Office of the Governor

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will join governors from five other northeastern states to discuss alignment on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors from New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Pennsylvania will consider additional regional restrictions on gyms, bars, travel, restaurants and more.

The virtual meeting was announced Friday by NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and confirmed later by a spokesman for NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

"You cannot defy reality," said Cuomo, "and reality is the virus transmits, and the virus is mobile, and we're in the holiday season."

Several states have started cracking down amid the second COVID-19 wave.

New Jersey's new restrictions went into effect Thursday, which mandates indoor dining must close at 10 p.m. Murphy gave local officials the green light to close businesses at 8 p.m. if they so choose.

New York has capped the maximum number of guests at private homes to 10. 

Cuomo said he did not anticipate any major changes, while Murphy said "All options are on the table."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.