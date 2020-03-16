Contact Us
COVID-19: Drive-Thru Test Center Could Be Coming To Passaic County

Cecilia Levine
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco addresses the public Monday, March 16.
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco addresses the public Monday, March 16. Photo Credit: Bergen County Executive Facebook

A drive-thru COVID-19 test center is coming to Bergen County, local officials said Monday.

The center will be up and running at Bergen Community College by the end of the week, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

The drive-thru testing site will create several jobs for medical professionals looking to volunteer can email bcvolunteer@co.bergen.nj.us .

Tedesco is looking for nursing students, retired nurses, retired doctors and more.

More testing centers modeled after Bergen's are planned for Essex, Passaic and Hudson counties, Tedesco said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

