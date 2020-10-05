COVID-19: Cuban Pete's Issued 3rd Citation, Hudson Night Club Ticketed For Exceeding Capacity

Two North Jersey restaurants were cited for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 orders -- one of them for the third time.

Cuban Pete's in Montclair was "well in excess" of Murphy's capacity limit, which caps restaurants at 25 percent for indoor dining, NJSP Col. Patrick Callahan said.

The Bloomfield Avenue restaurant owned by Dominic Restaino was cited in August for seating customers inside of his restaurant, in violation of an order that banned indoor dining altogether in New Jersey. The eatery was cited again weeks later for the same thing.

Cosmos 2000 in Guttenberg was also cited over the weekend for exceeding capacity limits, Callahan said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.