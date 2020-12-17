Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19 Closes One Third Of New Jersey's MVC Agencies

NJ Motor Vehicle Commission
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Thirteen of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies were closed due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The Cardiff and North Bergen agencies reopened Thursday, but then a worker in Rahway tested positive and that location closed.

The following are the centers that are closed and their re-opening dates:

  • Freehold Licensing Center - Monday, Dec 21.
  • Toms River Licensing Center - Tuesday, Dec 22.
  • Bayonne Licensing Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.
  • Wallington Vehicle Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.
  • Edison Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.
  • Wayne Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.
  • Vineland Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
  • Jersey City Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
  • Turnersville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
  • Somerville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
  • Paterson Regional/Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.
  • Newark Regional/Licensing - Thursday, Dec 31.
  • Rahway Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec. 31.

Click here to schedule an MVC appointment.

