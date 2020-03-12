COVID-19 Claims First Hollywood Celeb: Tom Hanks, Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive

Tom Hanks tweeted Wednesday night that both he and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The couple, both 63, are in Queensland, Australia filming an Elvis Presley biography in which Hanks portrays Col. Tom Parker, "The King" of rock and roll's infamous manager.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks's post says. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

As headlines spread in the sports world of the NBA indefinitely suspending its season and the mens and womens NCAA tournaments banning fans from games, among other developments, the entertainment industry produced news of its own.

The popular South by Southwest (SWSW) festival in Austin, TX was canceled, and Coachella and Stagecoach delayed, because of the coronavirus.

Pearl Jam, Madonna, the Zac Brown Band and other musical acts have either canceled or postponed tours amid COVID-19 concerns.

And TV game shows, including "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," were being recorded without studio audiences.

Hanks on Wednesday night became the first international show-business name affected.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.