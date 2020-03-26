COVID-19: Changes Coming To Paramus, Holmdel Testing Sites As Cases Shoot Above 6,800

Changes are coming to New Jersey's government-run coronavirus testing centers in Paramus and Holmdel.

The state's total number of cases shot up to 6,876 Thursday, including 81 fatalities, state officials said.

Starting on Saturday, March 28, the Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Arts Center testing centers will only accept symptomatic health care workers and first responders -- police, fire, and EMS. The general public will not be able to access these sites on Saturday.

The following day, the testing sites will move to a new schedule, to be announced on covid19.nj.gov . The sites will collect 500 samples each day they are open.

Beginning April 4, the PNC Bank Arts Center site will be dedicated to testing symptomatic health care workers and first responders with valid credentials only. The general public will not be able to access this site on Saturdays.

Click here for a list of NJ coronavirus testing sites.

