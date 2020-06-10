COVID-19 Cases Reported At Cape May Coast Guard Training Center

A Coast Guard Training Center Cape May recruit and a civilian staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

All recruits from company U-198 were tested on June 3 as part of coronavirus medical surveillance on all incoming recruits in the Restriction of Movement (ROM) plan, designed to mitigate risk of potential infection, officials said.

As a result, one asymptomatic recruit's test came back positive on June 6, Coast Guard officials said. The clinic on base reported the test results to federal, state and local health officials, CG officials said.

The recruit has been isolated and remains in quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance and Coast Guard response plans, officials said.

A civilian staff member tested positive in late May and self-isolated and, through previous contact tracing, the staff member had already been quarantined based on an exposure to a coronavirus case outside of the Training Center and had tested negative.

The member had no contact with other base personnel, including recruits or training staff, during the isolation and has subsequently tested negative.

“Our number one goal at Training Center Cape May is the safety of our staff, recruits and families,” said Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May.

“The response to these two cases, though separate, was handled professionally and in accordance with all current CDC and Coast Guard guidance. We will continue to monitor all staff and recruits to ensure the health and safety of all of our members and the community.”

The Training Center identified recruits and personnel that were in contact with the members and continue to screen, isolate, and treat all personnel as needed in accordance with CDC guidelines.

All recruits in training are monitored and all personnel at Training Center Cape May have guidance on how to respond to potential coronavirus cases in order to keep the Cape May County and Coast Guard community as safe as possible, a CG statement reads.

