COVID-19: Cases Climb To 427, 2 More Dead In New Jersey

Two more people in New Jersey had died as a result of coronavirus as cases shot up to 427 total as of Wednesday, officials said.

The new fatalities brings the statewide total to five. Both patients had underlying conditions and were over 60 years old.

At least 18 of the 21 New Jersey counties had confirmed cases.

Here are the state totals:

Bergen County: 114

Essex County: 45

Middlesex County: 40

Hudson County: 34

Monmouth County: 32

Union County: 26

Morris County: 19

Passaic County: 18

Somerset County: 16

Mercer County: 15

Burlington County: 10

Camden County: 8

Ocean County: 8

Hunterdon County: 6

Atlantic County: 3

Gloucester County: 2

Twenty-seven hadn't been connected to a county, NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

With malls and schools closed, and an 8 p.m. curfew urged, Murphy emphasized "the continuation of aggressive, proactive tough measures to flatten the curve.

All events of 50 or more people have been cancelled "and don't go underground," Murphy said.

"We don't care where," Murphy said. "It's a public health concern."

"We're not there yet," he said. "Not by a long shot."

The concern about the healthcare system's capacity is growing as cases increase, Persichilli said.

To help absorb the surge, 260 additional beds will be prepared today: 199 in the north, 11 in Central Jersey and 50 in the south.

An additional 277 more beds are coming in the next three to four weeks, Persichilli said.

The Trump administration approved a request from Murphy for military to help set up temporary hospitals in anticipation of another increase in COVID-19 cases.

Persichilli also signed an executive order that allows EMS workers to work within their scope of practice in hospitals.

The Bergen County coronavirus testing site will be up and running Friday at Bergen County Community College. The site will collect 2500 specimens a week, with first responders and high-risk cases being prioritized.

Anyone looking for updates on COVID-19 in New Jersey can text NJCovid to 898211.

