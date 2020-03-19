COVID-19: Big NJ Lottery Winners Won't Be Able To Cash Out With Front Office Closing

New Jersey Lottery ticket sales and drawings will continue despite the coronavirus outbreak.

However, to guard against the spread of COVID-19, the New Jersey Lottery’s front office is temporarily closed for walk-in prize claims.

The front office will be closed for two weeks until April 3, officials said, while they review and revise protocols for paying claims.

Claims less than $599.50 can still be immediately redeemed at any retailer and mailed claims will still be processed in the regular course of business. Winners should make copies of their claim form and the winning ticket before placing it in the mail. All properly validated mailed claims will be paid, however payments may be temporarily delayed.

The Lottery Commission approved a rule modification Thursday extending the expiration date of tickets.

The expiration date for all claims set to expire between March 19 and April 5 will be extended for an additional 30 days from the date of expiration.

The expiration date of winning tickets may be extended again based on COVID-19 developments.

Any player who prefers to wait to present their claim in person should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place.

Retailers who are hand delivering payments to the Lottery should make an appointment with a Lottery representative before traveling to Lottery headquarters.

As new information becomes available, it will be posted on the Lottery website at NJLottery.com.

