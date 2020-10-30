Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: Bergen County Hospital Worker Source Of Nursing Home Outbreak

CareOne at Valley in Westwood
A COVID-19 outbreak at a Bergen County nursing home has been linked to an area hospital worker.

Twelve residents and eight staff members at CareOne At Valley in Westwood were involved in the outbreak, according to the New Jersey Health Department.

Surveillance testing and contact tracing efforts linked the new cases at the 120-bed facility on Old Hook Road to a local hospital worker, the company said in a statement. The hospital was not identified.

New residents at the nursing home were not being accepted as of Friday out of an abundance of caution.

The Old Hook Road home moved the residents who tested positive moved to CareOne at Wellington, the designated COVID-19 center in Hackensack.

“We took this step to ensure that any possible spread of COVID in the facility was mitigated,” the company said.

An investigation into the source of the outbreak is ongoing.

Meanwhile, two people died and 36 others were sickened at the Dellridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Paramus.

