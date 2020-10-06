Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: Another North Jersey MVC Agency Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
The North Bergen licensing center closed Tuesday and will remain shut until Oct. 20.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Another one of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commissions agencies has closed after employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The North Bergen licensing center closed Tuesday and will remain shut until Oct. 20. The employee was last there Monday, officials said.

The Newark agency closed last Friday, and will remain closed until Oct. 16. The employee was last there Oct. 1, officials said.

The Jersey City location reopened Tuesday, after being closed due to a positive case.

