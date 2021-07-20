COVID-19: 6 RWJBarnabas Health Workers Lose Jobs Due To Unvaccinated Status, Reports Say

Half a dozen workers at RWJBarnabas Health, one of the Garden State’s largest healthcare systems, have lost their jobs due to their unvaccinated status, several news outlets report.

RWJBarnabas Health, which employs upwards of 35,000 people and has 9,000 doctor affiliations, ended the employment of six workers — all supervisor levels or above — after they did not follow the company’s requirement to get vaccinated by June 30, according to a report by NJ.com.

“Regrettably, six staff at the supervisor level and above have not complied with the mandate and are no longer employees,” the company said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

While the company ensures most of its management team has undergone the vaccination process, RWJBarnabas Health will soon reveal a plan that will extend its vaccine requirement to its additional staff members and physicians, the report says.

“At RWJBarnabas Health we have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect our patients and ensure a safe, COVID-19 free environment,” the statement said, according to a NorthJersey.com report.

"As of July 14, 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent, who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received medical and religious exemptions or a deferral," the company said, according to ABCNews.

Meanwhile, certain workers may be exempt from vaccine requirements due to disability or religious status.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.