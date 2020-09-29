Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
COVID-19: 37 Students, Staff At Morris County High School Under Quarantine

Valerie Musson
Three days of fully remote learning have been scheduled for Morristown High School and 37 people are under a two-week quarantine after someone associated with the facility tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A combined 37 Morristown High School staff members and students under a two-week quarantine someone associated with faculty tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

The individual who tested positive was identified only as a community member in an announcement on the school’s websiteA “close contact” of the individual has also started to experience symptoms and is awaiting test results, the announcement said.

All students will be learning remotely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week. All in-person extracurricular and athletic activities have been canceled until Friday.

“We continue to work in partnership with our local health department to monitor this situation carefully,” said the announcement. “Any close contacts of the individual who tested positive will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test.”

In-school classes will resume Friday unless testing results confirm additional positive cases.

“We will update everyone on the status as soon as possible (by Thursday at the latest),” officials said.

