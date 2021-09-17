Court Rules In Life Insurance Dispute Of Deadly PA Love Triangle

The ex-husband of a Pennsylvania woman killed by her lover's wife in a murder-suicide must relinquish the proceeds he received from her individual life insurance policies -- but can keep the proceeds from her group plan, a Delaware judge has ruled.

The issues in the case involving Meredith Sullivan, 33, and her ex-husband, Luke Chapman, had never been address by a Delaware court before.

Sullivan, 33, was killed at her Radnor Township home in April 2018 by Jennair Gerardot, the wife of a man with whom she had been having an affair with. Gerardot then turned the gun on herself, and the two were found dead by Gardot's husband and Sullivan's lover -- Mark Gerardot.

The murder-suicide occurred days after taking a new job as an assistant vice president at Villanova University, all while she was going through a divorce with Chapman.

After Sullivan's death, Chapman received proceeds from her life insurance policies, given that he was the primary beneficiary of both her individual and group plans.

As reported by the Associated Press, Sullivan's sister and mom said that Chapman was not entitled to the individuals insurance policy proceeds since she had moved to Pennsylvania before her death.

A Delaware judge ultimately ruled Chapman is required to relinquish those proceeds, but may keep those from her group life insurance from University of Delaware, where she previously worked as a senior director.

Click here for more from the Associated Press, and here for ABC's coverage on the love triangle.

