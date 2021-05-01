Couple Kicked Off Newark Flight To Israel For Saying Ultra-Orthodox Jews Would Spread COVID-19

A couple was removed from a United Airlines flight from Newark International Airport to Israel over the weekend after saying the ultra-Orthodox would spread COVID-19, according to recent news reports.

The Saturday incident began at the boarding gate where the couple reportedly shouted at an ultra-Orthodox student that he should wear his mask on his nose as well and that he was spreading the disease, the Jerusalem Post reports citing Ynet.

The couple then demanded not to be sat next to any ultra-Orthodox passengers and that instead, they should all be sat together because they're "spreading the disease and don't want to be infected by [them]," the outlet said.

The couple was removed from the flight for discriminatory behavior, after some of the 60 passengers complained to the flight crew, the Jerusalem Post says.

United Airlines released a statement condemning the couple's behavior.

"United will not tolerate discrimination of any kind," the airline said.

"When this case was brought to our attention, we dropped off these passengers and they were taken to a destination on a later flight. We appreciate the quick response of our crew who believe in a safe and respectful environment."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.