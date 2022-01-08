Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

The bodies of a couple were found just before noon Saturday in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street near the township municipal complex.

A friend found the bodies of the divorced couple and called police, responders said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, they said.

The youngsters were being cared for, they said.

Immediate details were initially scant as authorities assessed the situation. More information will follow.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.