Coronavirus Testing Site For West Hudson Residents Opening Wednesday In Kearny

Cecilia Levine
AFC Urgent Care in Kearny
AFC Urgent Care in Kearny Photo Credit: Alberto Santos

A coronavirus testing site for West Hudson residents is opening Wednesday in Kearny.

AFC Urgent Care in Kearny is will offer testing to symptomatic individuals who first schedule a tele-care visit for a screening, Kearny Mayor Alberto Santos said.

Click here or call (201) 231-8880 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to book a visit.

AFC Urgent Care is located at 276 Passaic Ave., across from the K-Mart parking lot. Residents can call to be screened beginning Tuesday, April 14.

