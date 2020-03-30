Coronavirus Kills 8 Patients At Passaic County Nursing Home, Infects Many More, Mayor Says

The coronavirus has killed eight patients at one Wanaque nursing home and infected many more there and at another in town, officials said.

Staff members and others at the Lakeland Nursing Home on Fifth Avenue in Haskell were being treated there after being infected, Wanaque Mayor Dan Mahler said.

“Most of this occurred over the past few days,” Mahler said in a Sunday night letter to residents ( see below ).

No deaths were reported at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, he said, adding that “it was reported to me that 10 persons were infected” there.

The outbreaks “were likely the result of one person at each facility who was unknowingly exposed to the COVID-19 virus either visiting a patient or going to work,” the mayor said.

"We cannot stress enough the need to remain calm, practice social distancing, work from home and be vigilant," Mahler added. “What matters is being vigilant, keeping your distance and working together to stop the spread of the virus.”

The mayor's letter to residents. Wanaque Mayor Dan Mahler

