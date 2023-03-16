Convicted Pedophile Delivery Driver Charged With Trafficking Child Porn In Bergen (Again)

A convicted sex offender from Hackensack who works as a delivery driver was arrested after authorities said he returned to trafficking child porn.

Jonah Llull, 27, served three years in state prison following convictions for forcing an underage teen into sex in 2013 and possessing child pornography in 2016, records show.

He was released from custody in June 2019.

Detectives from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit seized Llull following a warranted search of his apartment in the Quail Heights development on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack on Thursday, March 16.

Llull, a former River Edge resident who's classified as a Tier 2 moderate risk sex offender, had “used the Internet to view, download, possess, and distribute items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” Musella said.

He was charged with child porn possession and distribution and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Llull has been jailed several times in less than a decade.

He was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy and girl in separate incidents in 2014.

“Do not tell anyone about this or else,” an indictment accused him of saying to the boy, then 15.

Llull was also charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl "through the use of physical force or coercion."

He was charged with child pornography possession in 2016, records show.

Musella thanked Hackensack police for their assistance, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and police from Washington Township, Englewood and Lyndhurst who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.