North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Convicted NJ Police Captain, Former Sparta Mayor From Ringwood Missing In Vermont

Cecilia Levine
Authorities in Vermont were searching for Brian Brady of on Tuesday.
Authorities in Vermont were searching for Brian Brady of on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Vermont State Police

Authorities in Vermont are searching for Brian Brady of Ringwood.

Brady, formerly the Sparta mayor and police captain for the New Jersey Department of Human Services, was last seen May 28 in Addison County, V.T., authorities said.

Foul play was not suspected but there were concerns for Brady's welfare, police said.

His rental car was found near the Champlain Bridge Saturday after scuba divers searched Lake Champlain for him Friday, NorthJersey.com reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police—Williston at (802) 878-7111.

Brady was sentenced to a year of probation in 2015 as a high-ranking police officer after it came to light that he asked a dispatcher to perform unauthorized background checks in 2011, according to court records.

He also served as a Sparta councilman from 2006 to 2010 and as mayor in 2008 and 2009.

