Convicted NJ Child Porn Trafficker Gets 20+ Years In Fed Pen, No Parole, For Enticing Minors

A convicted child porn trafficker from Union County must spend no fewer than 20 years in federal prison for doing it again while soliciting two children to "engage in sexually explicit conduct online," authorities said.

Christopher Gardiner, 39, of Cranford, must serve out just about all of the plea-bargained 20 years and eight months that he was sentenced to on Tuesday, Feb. 8, because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Gardiner, who'd been convicted of similar charges in Union County in 2007, conducted an "ongoing sexually graphic conversation on a web-based social media application" with whom he didn't know was an undercover agent, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

During the conversation, Gardiner "publicly posted multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of children in a chatroom and sent similar videos to the undercover agent directly," Sellinger said.

Authorities seized electronic devices while arresting Gardiner during a raid on his home that contained "numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse," the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than risk trial, Gardiner took a deal from the government, previously pleading guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and two counts of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty sentenced Gardiner in Newark to five years of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender.

Sellinger credited special agents with the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark. He also thanked the Cranford Police Department.

