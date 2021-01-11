Convicted NJ Burglar Bound For Federal Prison Following Elizabeth Shooting

An ex-con who once left his cellphone behind after a home invasion in Woodbridge is headed to federal prison in connection with a shooting earlier this year in Elizabeth.

Kevin Cordeiro, 34, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Newark to being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

Cordeiro was one of several men in masks who stormed a Woodridge home in 2008, beating a resident and his girlfriend, before fleeing empty-handed, authorities said at the time.

One of the victims recognized Cordiero after partially removing his mask, according to investigators. Cordiero also left his cellphone behind, they said.

Cordiero ended up spending nearly five years in state prison before being paroled, records show.

He'll have to serve out whatever federal sentence he receives on March 9, 2022.

Authorities said Cordiero fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle parked on Westfield Avenue in Elizabeth on Feb. 27.

No serious injuries were reported, said police who recovered eight .45-caliber shell casings from the shooting scene.

Cordeiro fled Florida and was arrested there by the U.S. Marshals Service on March 29, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig said.

Honig credited special agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and Elizabeth police with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Frazer and Samantha C. Fasanello.

She also thanked the U.S. Marshals Service.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.