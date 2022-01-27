Convicted Armed Robber Reindicted For DWI Crash That Killed Rowan Student

A convicted felon serving federal prison time for a string of armed robberies in Connecticut has been indicted, again -- this time in a drunken-driving crash that killed a Rowan University senior nine years ago, NJ Advance Media reported.

The DWI case has taken many twists and turns: Derrick D. Gilliam, 35, won an appeal of his homicide conviction last January on the grounds that police took an unwarranted draw of his blood at the hospital after the fatal crash, the outlet said.

Matthew Uhl, 22, of Little Egg Harbor, was just two weeks away from college graduation when he was allegedly struck by Gilliam while walking with friends near Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in Glassboro on April 12, 2013, according to multiple media reports.

Currently, Gilliam, of Bridgeport, CT, is serving 10 years in federal prison for seven armed robberies one year after the fatal crash.

Gilliam and others were convicted of robbing banks, a CVS pharmacy, a Mobil gas station and a Residence Inn hotel in Connecticut, according to federal prosecutors. Gilliam was sentenced for those crimes in 2016.

Gilliam was indicted last month on one count of reckless vehicular manslaughter. He is scheduled for a video arraignment from prison on the new Gloucester County grand jury charge this week, NJ.com said.

