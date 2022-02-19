Contact Us
Contractor Who Swiped Elderly Wayne Residents' Jewelry Nabbed By Detectives, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Michael Bartley
INSET: Michael Bartley Photo Credit: WAYNE PD

Maintenance work was being done at a Wayne apartment complex when an elderly resident found a gold ring missing.

That same day, another elderly resident in the complex reported the theft of a gold necklace.

Detectives Mark Ciavirella and Adrian Sulejmani determined that the same contractor – identified as Michael Bartley, 41, of the Jersey Shore town of Bayville -- entered the bedrooms of both victims, where the fire alarms were located, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Bartley confessed and police recovered the necklace, Daly said. They were in the process of recovering the ring.

Bartley, meanwhile, was charged with theft and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.