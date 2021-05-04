CONFIRMED: Three Dead In Wayne House Fire

UPDATE: A fire apparently ignited by a gas explosion killed three people at a Wayne home, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to initial reports of occupants trapped found the windows blown out and flames consuming the 1½-story wood-frame house on Jackson Avenue just after 6 p.m.

"I live 3 houses away. Heard an explosion of glass and ran outside and called 911," Gina Amelia Sasso wrote soon afterward. "House was up in seconds. It was so scary."

It took under an hour to knock down the main body of the blaze, which apparently broke out in the rear of the home. It was declared under control just after 7:30 p.m.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff and Wayne Fire Commissioner William Rodriguez issued a joint release Tuesday of only a few sentences.

"Three adults were pronounced deceased at the scene," it said, in part. "More information will be released once it becomes available."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The windows were blown out. Ron Johnson

