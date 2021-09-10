Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
CONFIRMED: Male, Female Bodies Pulled From Passaic River Are Couple Drowned By Ida

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana
Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

CONFIRMED: The New Jersey Medical Examiner's Office on Friday positively identified two bodies pulled from the Passaic River over the previous two days as a former high school prom king and queen swept away in Hurricane Ida's floodwaters last week.

A search for Nidhi Rana, 18, and Ayush Rana, 21, had ended when the medical examiner's office finally confirmed their identities Friday afternoon based on dental and medical records, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said.

Nidhi and Ayush were swept into a storm drain that empties into the river after getting out of their car on Main Street during last week's torrential downpour.

Ayush's body was pulled from the river in Kearny on Wednesday, the mayor said.

Nidhi's body was recovered at the Newark/Harrison border around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Passaic River (file photo)

Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

The recoveries followed extensive searches over several days involving local and State Police dive teams, sonar, drones and other resources.

Meanwhile, a search continued upriver for the body of a Little Falls woman who also was swept away by floodwaters from Ida. READ MORE....

Donna Lomagro

WOODLAND PARK PD

