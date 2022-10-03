Compulsive Bergen Cyber-Stalker Freed After 3½ Years Terrorizes Same Victim Again: Prosecutor

Nearly 3½ years behind bars made little difference to a compulsive cyber-stalker from Bergen County who went right back after his victim just months after being released, authorities charged.

Daniel Pfeiffer, 33, of Old Tappan was originally convicted several years ago of posting fake nude photos and bogus social medial accounts of a woman he’d dated more than a decade ago.

He ended up serving 364 days in the Bergen County Jail after taking a plea deal.

No sooner was he released than he was back at it, victimizing the same woman in October 2019, authorities charged.

Pfeiffer took another deal and was sent to state prison for two to five years. He was released from Southern State Correctional Facility (Cumberland County) this past March after serving 2½ years.

Last week, Pfeiffer was arrested yet again.

It turns out he'd “used the Internet to create a social media account to post sexually explicit images of the victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Monday, Oct. 3.

Musella's Cyber Crimes Unit investigators seized Pfeiffer following a court-approved search last Thursday of his Windsor Place home at the corner of Old Crown Road in Old Tappan, the prosecutor said.

Pfeiffer remained held in the county jail on Monday after a judge in Hackensack refused to release him.

He’s likely to remain there, too, while being prosecuted on the new charges of invasion of privacy, cyber harassment and violating a permanent stalking restraining order.

The former salesman will face even more severe prison time if he's convicted again, even through a plea bargain,

Pfeiffer has spent most of the past four years behind bars.

He'd been a free man for exactly six months when he was arrested again in May 2019 following his release from the county jail in November 2018.

SEE: After Year In Jail, 'Compulsive' Bergen Cyber-Stalker From Old Tappan Charged Again

At the time, Musella said his cyber investigators “received information concerning at least one, but as many as three, fictitious social media accounts on dating and romance websites/applications in the likeness of a 29-year-old victim.”

Pfeiffer “used the Internet to create these accounts, impersonate the victim, and engage with strangers in such a way that encouraged them to contact the victim,” the prosecutor said at the time.

In at least one case, he said, Pfeiffer “sent nude and/or sexually explicit images depicting the victim to a stranger via text message, and arranged a sexual encounter while posing as the victim.”

The crimes violated his probation and the terms of a plea deal – including that Pfeiffer use the Internet only for work purposes.

SEE: Repeat Offense: Old Tappan Man Posts Nude Pics Of Woman, Authorities Charge

Two years before, detectives arrested Pfeiffer after they said they found that he’d “posted nude and sexually explicit photos of a woman he was acquainted with on the Internet."

He included her personal information and encouraged others online to contact her, they said.

SEE: Prosecutor: Old Tappan Man Posted Nude Online Photos Of Woman

Pfieffer and another man were charged in December 2015 with using the woman's identity to post sexually explicit photos of her while having "solicitous" chats online with others, authorities said at the time.

Pfeiffer had uploaded "numerous sexually explicit images" of the woman to bogus accounts, then engaged others in "sexually explicit chats and sexual solicitations while pretending to be the female victim," they said.

The victim later told a judge she’d been “constantly living in fear” and felt like she’d “been given a life sentence" that affected her in both jobs and personal relationships.

Musella on Monday thanked Old Tappan police for their assistance with the new case. He also credited members of the Englewood and Lyndhurst police departments and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.