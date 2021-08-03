Commuter From Mahwah Accused Of Assaulting NJ Transit Conductor In Ridgewood Identified

UPDATE: A commuter from Mahwah remained jailed after authorities said he assaulted and then spit on an NJ Transit conductor at the Ridgewood train station.

Thomas Vitulano, 30, got into it with the conductor on the Hoboken-bound train and then pursued him onto the platform, where he spit at him, witnesses said following Monday afternoon’s incident.

What the dispute purportedly was about wasn't immediately disclosed.

A good Samaritan came to the conductor's aid before responding Ridgewood police officers seized Vitulano and held him for NJ Transit police.

The conductor, meanwhile, was taken by ambulance to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of injuries that weren't considered serious, a transit spokeswoman said.

Vitulano, who sustained a cut on his ear, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

NJ Transit police charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on a conductor, interfering with transportation and disorderly conduct

The train was delayed about 20 minutes, NJ Transit said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.