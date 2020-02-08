Community Rallies For Teaneck Liver Transplant Patient Attacked In Hackensack Staples

The community is rallying for a liver transplant patient who was beaten in a Hackensack Staples store by another customer after asking her to wear her coronavirus face mask.

More than $2,600 had been raised as of Sunday morning on a GoFundMe for Margot Kagan, of Teaneck.

Kagan, 54, -- who had a liver transplant four months ago -- was at a copy machine at the Staples on Hackensack Avenue Wednesday when the attack happened.

“The woman on one side of the plastic dividers had a mask, but here, below her mouth," Kagan told News12 from a hospital bed at HUMC.

"I said, ‘You should really put a mask on.'"

The woman began cursing at Kagan before walking around the divider, grabbing her cane and knocking her to the ground.

Surveillance tapes show Kagan lying on the floor after the attack as the customer finishes up at the copy machine then walks out.

The money raised by the GoFundMe, launched by Hillary Goldberg, will go toward any medical bills associated with the attack and any additional help the Kagan family needs during this time.

