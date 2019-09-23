Community Rallies For Dover Teen's Grieving Family

The community is rallying for the family of a Dover High School student who died a week after being struck by a car leaving a football game.

Steven Gomez-Restrepo was in a medically-induced coma at Morristown Medical Center since the Sept. 13 incident on Route 46 in Rockaway.

He died Sept. 21 at 15 years old.

More than $800 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe as of Monday.

"He was a good friend and brother who loved his family and friends," campaign founder Mari Mar said.

"He was a charming, charismatic soul who will be missed immensely by his family and friends."

Faith-based leaders lead a prayer service Friday evening in a park across from Morristown Medical Center, where Gomez-Restrepo had been for the past week in critical condition.

Steven was a distance runner for the DHS track and cross-country teams.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of a dear member of our track family," the team said in a Tweet.

"The DHS sophomore that was struck by a car last week has lost his fight. #RIPSteven"

Check back for funeral arrangements.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.