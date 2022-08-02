Community Rallies Around Jersey City Pet Sitter Battling Cancer

Community support is surging for John Amato, owner of Doggie's Playmate Pet Sitting after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Amato, of Jersey City, also suffered a stroke and has a brain tumor, he said.

Vanessa and Liz Freedman organized this GoFundMe page on behalf of Amato.

"Any and all donations that you can make to help this man who spends all of his time taking care of others would be so very appreciated... John is immensely grateful and humbled by anyone who is generous enough to help him. Your love, prayers, and positive energy mean the world to him."

Amato included a video on the page saying that he was about to undergo seven weeks of radiation treatment that requires him to miss work and take Uber rides to/from the hospital.

"They're going to worry about the brain tumor later," Amato said, noting that the nasal cancer is now the priority.

More than $10,000 had been donated on behalf of Amato as of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.