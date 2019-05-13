Contact Us
Community Mourns Newton Teen Alexis Faye Killed In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Lexi Faye
Lexi Faye Photo Credit: Kaptures By Katie

White ribbons for her favorite color were tied on mailboxes, trees and lamp posts over the weekend in Newton honoring Alexis "Lexi" Faye.

The 17-year-old Newton High School student was killed in a rollover accident Saturday in Fredon, a day after her school's prom.

Two other teens including the driver were seriously injured in the crash and flown via helicopter to Morristown Medical Center.

Dozens had signed up to contribute to a meal train for the family.

"Entrances are covered," EMT Nick Nannery wrote on Facebook, along with a picture of white ribbon across the Newton welcome sign.

In memory of Alexis Faye.

Alexis Faye was killed in a Fedon rollover. Her memory is being honored with white ribbons and decorations around Newton.

Check back for arrangements.

