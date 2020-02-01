Community Mourns Death Of Mendham High School Senior Lacrosse Captain

The local athletic community was among those mourning the loss of Matthew Larosa, a West Morris Mendham High School senior who reportedly died suddenly on New Year's Eve.

LaRosa, of Mendham, was a leader and captain of the Minutemen lacrosse team.

"We are calling on the community help support Matt’s family, classmates, teammates, teachers and school officials as they deal with their tragic loss," Morris Sussex Sports wrote in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

"Deepest condolences to the LaRosa family," one person commented. "There is no greater heartbreak."

"[P]rayers, love and support to an amazing family.... we are all behind you," another added.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.