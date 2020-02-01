Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Community Mourns Death Of Mendham High School Senior Lacrosse Captain

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Matthew LaRosa was a senior at West Morris Mendham High School and a standout lacrosse player.
Matthew LaRosa was a senior at West Morris Mendham High School and a standout lacrosse player. Photo Credit: Matt LaRosa Facebook

The local athletic community was among those mourning the loss of Matthew Larosa, a West Morris Mendham High School senior who reportedly died suddenly on New Year's Eve.

LaRosa, of Mendham, was a leader and captain of the Minutemen lacrosse team.

"We are calling on the community help support Matt’s family, classmates, teammates, teachers and school officials as they deal with their tragic loss," Morris Sussex Sports wrote in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

"Deepest condolences to the LaRosa family," one person commented. "There is no greater heartbreak."

"[P]rayers, love and support to an amazing family.... we are all behind you," another added.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.