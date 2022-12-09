Common Drug Shortage Plagues US

This cold and flu season may be feel worse than others: There's a shortage in some commonly-found medication, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to VOX, the reason for the shortages could be either due a lack of raw materials or a problem at the manufacturing plant.

The following drugs and medications might be more difficult to find on shelves this year, according to the FDA:

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational Solution: Caused by a high-demand for the drug at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, VOX says.

Caused by a high-demand for the drug at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, VOX says. Amoxicillin (Oral Powder for Suspension)

Epinephrine Injection, (Auto-Injector and , 0.1 mg/mL)

Tamiflu: There may be localized shortages as demand is especially high, but there is no official Tamiflu shortage, ABC News reports.

