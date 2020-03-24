COMING: First Responders, Health Care Workers Get Priority At New Bergen COVID-19 Test Site

Bergen officials will open a new coronavirus test site for Bergen County residents only with priority given to first responders and health care workers, County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Tuesday.

The site will begin operating this weekend and will be controlled by the county, in an effort to satisfy the huge demand for tests, he said.

A location hasn't been specified yet.

“The FEMA test site at Bergen Community College has had great success in testing over 1,000 individuals since opening last Friday," said Tedesco said, who also announced Tuesday that he was self-quarantining.

“Providing greater access for our residents, especially those on the front lines, will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," the county executive added.

Mobile testing will be on an appointment-only basis and will follow strict criteria:

· Healthcare professionals based in Bergen County;

· First responders based in Bergen County;

· Bergen County residents screened and prescribed through Telehealth system/medical professionals.

ALSO SEE: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco self-quarantined on Tuesday, nine days after attending a news conference in Teaneck with Holy Name Med Center CEO Michael Maron, who tested positive for COVID-19. That means a number of people who also attended the event -- among them, elected and appointed officials, their staff members and reporters -- may likely need to do so, as well.

