Comic 'Milking It' After NJ Beer-Throw Incident May Have Just Landed Jimmy Kimmel Show

First she chugged it, and now she's milking it.

Ariel Elias is making the most of having a beer can launched at her while on stage at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club last weekend in Point Pleasant Beach. And she's not afraid to admit it.

Elias didn't immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed Wednesday afternoon.

It all started when a woman in the crowd told Elias she could tell she voted for Biden based on her jokes. Elias quipped back she could tell the heckler voted for Trump based on the fact she was talking out of turn.

Elias continued on with her set as the audience cheered, but moments later, a beer can came flying and hit the brick wall behind her. It was all captured in a video that had more than 5.4 million views on Twitter as of Wednesday, Oct. 12 — four days later.

While officials at Uncle Vinnie's allegedly pushed to have charges filed against the man who threw it, the companion of the female Heckler, charges ultimately will not be filed, NorthJersey.com reports.

"It's really disappointing if he (the beer thrower) faces no legal consequences," Elias told a reporter. "But ultimately, he has to live with himself and that's probably punishment enough."

