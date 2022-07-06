Colts Neck Football Lineman, Parents Die In Route 9 Crash

Three family members have died as a result of a weekend crash on Route 9, authorities said.

Masoud B. Salib, 61, and his wife, Hanaa I. Salib, 52, died on Sunday, July 3, while their son, Mark M. Salib — a former Colts Neck football lineman — died on Tuesday, July 5, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said. The Salibs are survived by another son, Danny.

A GoFundMe page was launched for Danny said his parents dedicated their lives to their children, church and the community.

"They were loving, selfless, and empathetic," it reads. "Their absence will forever be felt in our hearts."

The Salibs were in a Honda CR-V driven by Mark, a former Colts Neck football player, when they were rear-ended by a woman in a 2019 Lexus NX around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. She first sideswiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350, prosecutors said.

She went on to side-swipe a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, before rear-ending the Salibs, who struck a 2009 Scion TC on impact.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for minor injuries.

On Twitter, Colts Neck Football said: "Mark always worried about others before himself."

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office,Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

