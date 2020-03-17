Contact Us
College Student From Bergen County Dies Of Stroke

Cecilia Levine
Nick Myers of River Edge was a student at Loyola Maryland in the Class of 2023.
A sophomore college student from River Edge died after suffering a stroke.

Nick Myers, set to graduate Loyola Maryland in 2023, was hospitalized with a brain abscess after suffering the stroke.

He died on March 16, according to a news release from the university.

Nick served as captain of the River Dell High School swim team and enjoyed playing lacrosse. He had been involved in Boy Scouts of America and worked as a lifeguard at the River Edge Swim Club.

In a tribute to Myers on social media, Loyola said Nick had many friends on campus and was enjoying his time as a student.

Nick's faculty advisor Brandon Parlopiano, an assistant history professor, said Nick was thinking of majoring in business administration and marketing and was always excited to learn.

"I’ll remember Nick as a bright student who was always engaged," he said. "A student who challenged the material and someone who was very jovial and always ready with a joke."

His former roommate Hilton Carroll remembered him as a "lovable person, a spark of light."

"He could make anyone laugh," said Carroll, "he took his friendships seriously, and his jokes would brighten up the room.”

Check back for arrangements.

