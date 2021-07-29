Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

College Student Dead, Dad Hospitalized In New Jersey DUI Crash After Visit To NYC

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jerry G and Ciara Gee
Jerry G and Ciara Gee Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo/NCCU

What would have been a magical night for a North Carolina family visiting New York City became a tragic one when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver in New Jersey.

Ciara Gee, 20, her dad, Jerry Gee, brother Jerry Gee V and a family friend were 10 miles away from their destination when they were rear-ended by Sergio Seixeiro, 40, on Route 9 in Middlesex County July 18, authorities said.

Ciara was pronounced dead at the scene while her dad was hospitalized with a broken vertebrae, broken ribs, a gash the head requiring stitches and a torn aorta, according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

"A night of inspiration ended in tragedy," reads the campaign, launched by Kenia Marcelino.

Seixeiro, of Monroe, was jailed on charges of vehicular homicide and three counts of assault by auto, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

More than $5,300 had been raised for the Gee family on the GoFundMe as of July 28.

Ciara was a junior at North Carolina Central University, pursuing her dreams of becoming a physical therapist.

"A native of Raleigh N.C., Ciara was known to be a positive influence on campus who kept her peers and friends uplifted with laughter and encouragement to pursue their academic goals," the university said in a statement. 

"Studying toward a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in sports medicine, Ciara was dedicated to staying on track to one day reach her ultimate goal of becoming a physical therapist."

Click here to donate to the Gee family.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.