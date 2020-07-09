College Dropouts Open 2nd Bergen County Pizzeria Since December

A pair of college dropouts from Wyckoff are taking Bergen County's pizza scene by storm.

Michael Ghinelli and Hadi Parhizkaran opened Pizza Club in Edgewater last December, when the previous owner listed the store on the real estate market.

Next Wednesday, the new Outwater Lane store will open at the former site of Linwood Pizza.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can create your own pie — or opt for one of Pizza Club’s specialty varieties, which range from Italian classics like Margherita, Bruschetta and Lasagna to modernized American favorites like Philly Cheese Steak, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Spinach Artichoke.

Pizza crust is available in both traditional and cauliflower styles.

To promote Pizza Club’s new opening, the store is offering 10 percent off every order with the code “NewPizzaClub.”

If a location hasn't opened near you just yet, stay tuned -- the pair are looking at Ridgewood for a third location with an ultimate goal of opening a fourth within the next two years.

Pizza Club, 17 Outwater Lane, Garfield

