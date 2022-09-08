COLD CASE: Arrest Made In Gunpoint Rape Of Couple At Paterson Great Falls

Exactly a year after a couple was sexually assaulted at gunpoint at the Great Falls in Paterson, authorities announced that they’ve made an arrest.

The man and woman were ambushed at the historic site when William Vazquez, 32, jumped from the bushes with a silver revolver in his hand and forced them into sex on Aug. 9, 2021, they said.

The victims found a city police officer, but their assailant had fled, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim M. Baycora said in a joint announcement on Tuesday.

Investigators found Vazquez’s car at the scene and interviewed both victims, the prosecutor and chief said. They didn’t explain why it took nearly a year to get the defendant charged and into custody.

Vazquez remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various sex and weapons offenses, including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, as well as invasion of privacy.

